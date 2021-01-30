General

The final match of the 4th edition of the PM Cup one-day men's cricket tournament is underway. Two departmental teams—the Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC) and Armed Police Force (APF) clubs are vying for the title.

In the final match being held in TU cricket ground Kirtipur, the APF has won the toss and decided to field first. This is the fourth final for the TAC, now led by Binod Bhandari. The TAC had lost to the APF in the second edition of the tournament.

The APF club is led by Sharad Bheshwakar. The APF defeated Nepal Police Club while the TAC defeated Bagmati province to make it to the final match. Both teams were together in the same group in the league stage. The APF had won the group while TAC ended runners-up.

The tournament is organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal with the financial support of National Sports Council. The winner team today will walk home with a cash prize of one million rupees while the runner-up will win Rs. 500,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal