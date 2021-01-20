Games, sports

The National Women League Football Tournament is kicking off today.

Departmental teams, Tribhuvan Army Club and Nepal Police Club, are competing in the match to be held in Tripureshwor-based Dasharath Stadium. All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) is hosting the tournament.

The inaugural match is to take place at 2.00 pm this afternoon. Arrangement has been made for free entrance to the inaugural match of women league for the first time, shared ANFA spokesperson Kiran Rai.

Other matches however would be held in Satdobato-based ANFA ground. The winning team of the tournament would receive cash prize of Rs 1 million while the first runner-up would receive rs 800,000 and third winner would get Rs 500,000. The fourth winner would also get Rs 300,000. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal