Army Chief adorned with General rank badge

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman was adorned with the new rank badge of General in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban here this afternoon.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan adorned the Army Chief with the rank badge of General.

Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon confirmed the matter to BSS.

After the ceremony, he said, the premier congratulated the new Army Chief by presenting a bouquet and wished him success.

The Army Chief also greeted the Prime Minister by presenting a bouquet and sought her blessing.

Prime Minister’s Security Affairs Adviser Major General (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, Defense Secretary Md. Ashraf Uddin, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, were present.

General Wak

er-Uz-Zaman replaced former Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

The new Army Chief has been appointed as the Chief of Army Staff for three years.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha