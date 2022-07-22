Key Issues

Chief of the Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma is leaving Saturday for Australia to take part in a conference of the Chief of Armies of various countries.

The annual conference scheduled for July 25-27 in Sydney will be attended by the chiefs of armies of the countries in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

The conference will discuss shared security challenges, the situation of international security, technology and strategies and exchange military experiences. The Nepal Army has expressed the hope that participation in the conference would further expand mutual relations between Nepal Army and the chiefs of armies of the participating countries, and add positive contributions to the foreign policy of Nepal through military diplomacy.

Nepal has been continuous participating in the conference since 2056 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal