Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa said that running military organisation by norms and system has moved ahead satisfactorily.

There has been satisfactory in the commitments to implement programmes announced to advance the Army, he said at a press conference organised here on Sunday.

Far-sighted programmes like drafting of the military act, establishment of the defence university, the development of the three plus one command of the Army command, arrangements to get pension after 16 years in service and restructuring of the Army organisation have moved ahead, the Chief of Army Staff said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal