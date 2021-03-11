General

Nepali Army (NA) marked the Maha Shivaratri and Army Day-2077 amid a spectacular ceremony at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel today.

President and the Supreme Commander of Nepali Army, Bidya Devi Bhandari attended the ceremony and observed all activities with keen interest.

President Bhandari also paid homage to the martyrs at the Bir Smarak. On the occasion, a contingent of NA offered the "Guard of Honour" to the President.

Present on the occasion were Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR, Speaker of House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota, ministers, diplomats and high-ranking government officials.

The signifying banner of Army Day 2077 and showering of flowers were displayed by the helicopters of NA.

During the event, the march-past was followed by the display of Artillery equipment, and the cultural performances depicting all seven provinces were demonstrated.

On the occasion, President Bhandari launched different books entitled 'History of Unification of Nepal (1801 BS-1872 BS)', 'Introduction to Historic Forts, Bations and Battle Grounds of Nepal' and 'Sipahi- the Army's annual Special Issue 2077'.

She also handed awards to the winners in the recently held free-fall jump competition. On the occasion, various dances, including the Shiva Tandava dance, were performed by the army artistes.

Nepali Army has participated in the UN peacekeeping since 1958. So far, Nepal has contributed more than 135,000 peacekeepers in various missions.

Meanwhile, Ratna Krishna Shrestha, a photo journalist affiliated with Rastriya Samachar Samiti, has been honoured with the 'Chief of Army Staff Commendation Standard'. Other 347 including army soldiers have received the honour. Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa handed the honour to Shrestha and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal