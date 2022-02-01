General

The Nepali Army has been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing a four-kilometre track of a road from Tusarapani to Kothadhar in Darchula, a district in Sudurpaschim province.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki informed about this in a press conference organized here today to unveiling the major decisions made by the Council of Ministers on January 31.

He said the Cabinet meeting decided to give approval for carrying out the road construction works by the Nepali Army.

Source: National News Agency Nepal