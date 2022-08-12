General

An army man deployed for the construction of Karnali corridor at Lalibagar of Kharpunath Rural Municipality-1 in Humla district died after falling off cliff on Thursday.

Tika Ram Lamichhane, a technical corporal of the Nepal Army, originally from Surkhet district was working for the Development Taskforce of the Nepal Army.

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Humla Sita Pariyar said Lamichhane fell some 100 metres down the road during the road construction. It is said that Lamichhane skidded while testing a machine for explosion to ensure a breakthrough of the road in the cliff.

Hariram Bista, who was working with Lamichhane, got injured while attempting to save Lamichhane, CDO Pariyar said.

Bista is receiving treatment in the Nepalgunj-based Military Hospital for his head injuries.

Likewise, the body of Lamicchane was sent to Surkhet on Thursday itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal