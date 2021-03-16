General

An army man died on Monday in Pokhara after he met with an accident during the paragliding training.

Army man Rajaram Magar, 23, of Nilkantha Municipality in Dhading district died while receiving treatment after he sustained injuries as his paragliding fell off Phewa Lake, according to Spokesperson of District Police Office, Kaski, Subas Hamal.

Immediately after the incident, Magar was rescued by security personnel and was rushed to Military Hospital at local Ranipauwa.

Magar was working in Kalijung Battalion of Nepali Army.

Police said that the dead body is kept in Military Hospital and would be handed over to his family members after their arrival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal