Army wins Koshi province cricket trophy

The Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC) has won the title of Koshi Province T-20 Championship underway in Biratnagar. In today's match, the Army Club defeated Karnali province by nine wickets. Army has bagged a trophy with a cash prize of Rs 500,000. Similarly, runner-up Karnali Province received Rs 300,000. The Army Club has reached the final for the third time this season. Earlier, Army Club had lost to Nepal Police in the Prime Minister's Cup and Madhes Province in the KP Oli Cup. Army won the toss and elected to field in the first edition of the Koshi Province Trophy. The Karnali Province scored 110 runs in 20 overs. Bipin Rawal and Captain Rabindra Shahi scored 27 and 21 runs respectively for the Koshi. Karnali shared a 33-run partnership for the first wicket. Dinesh Adhikari scored 12 runs. Tritraj Das, Wasir Ahmed, Sahab Alam and Sumit Shrestha took two wickets each for Army. Army chased the target in 12.2 overs at the loss of one wicket. Army's openers Santosh Karki and Imran Sheikh shared a 25-run partne rship. Tritaraj Das, who entered the field after Santosh was caught for 21 runs, ensured the victory in an aggressive style. Sheikh scored an unbeaten 38 off 30 balls and Tritaraj scored 50 off 33 balls. Das, who scored his first half-century in the championship, hit two sixes and five fours. Army's Das won the 'Player of the Tournament' and 'Player of the Final' awards in the championship. Chief Minister of Koshi Province Kedar Karki handed over the prizes to the winning team. Source: National News Agency RSS