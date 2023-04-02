General

Around 100 thousand tourists visited Nepal in March this year. According to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 99 thousand 426 visitors entered Nepal in the month and of them, 33 thousand 454 were from the SAARC nations, 15 thousand 643 from other Asian nations, 23 thousand 265 from the Europe and 3,958 arrived from the countries of the Oceania region.

Similarly, the nation welcomed 1,707 from Canada, 9557 from the United States of America and 10,375 from the Middle-East.

The highest number of tourists had arrived from India and they make-up 25,911 and this figure was 15,013 in the corresponding period in 2022.

Similarly, the tourist arrivals from the US in March were almost a double in the corresponding period last year. In 2022, 4,896 tourists from the US had visited. The high tourist flows were from India, the US, the UK, Germany and Sri Lanka. The data shows that Nepal's tourism industry is on the path of recovery following COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal