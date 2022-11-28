General

Around 15 per cent votes cast under proportional representation (PR) system during the elections to the House of Representatives held on November 20 are yet to be counted.

According to the EC, a total of 9,308,164 votes or of the cast votes, 84.82 per cent votes have been counted so far. As per the preliminary details, out of total 10,798,850 voters, the voter turnout was 61 per cent.

The results of the vote counting of 157 out of the 165 electoral constituencies under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) category have been announced so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal