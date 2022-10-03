General

Around 20 thousands observers from home and abroad are likely to be mobilised for the elections of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Province Assembly (PA). The voting for the twin elections is taking place on coming November 20 in a single phase.

According to the Election Commission, 43 organisations at home have been granted permission to observe the elections while the number of foreign organisations is two. Observers from some organisations are expected to reach polling stations in remote areas as well, said EC joint-spokesperson Kamal Bhattarai.

The EC has urged the Chief Election Officers from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri-Lanka and chiefs of diplomatic missions in Nepal to observe the elections procedures.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS