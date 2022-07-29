General

The Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City has decided to provide free drinking water upto 10,000 litres per month to around 21,750 taps in the Sub-Metropolis.

The fees to be paid by the consumers of these taps for the same would be exempted, the Sub-Metroplis recently took the decision to this effect.

Deputy Mayor Rajesh Baniya shared that the 145,000 locals installing taps under the Drinking Water Management Board would be beneficiaries of this scheme.

The Sub-Metropolis management would pay Rs 23 million 970 thousand to the Board for providing the drinking water.

Currently, the Board currently has been serving 145,000 locals in 14 local levels a total of 18.3 million litres water through 21,750 taps on a daily basis, according to the Board.

Source: National News Agency Nepal