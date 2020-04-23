Uncategorized

A total of 78,000 metric tonnes of food stuffs have been imported in 29 days after the beginning of lockdown. According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply, 77,578 metric tonnes of food stuffs were imported from March 24 to April 22.

Similarly, readymade medicines worth Rs 976 million rupees and raw materials for medicines worth Rs 219 million were also imported in this period.

The quantity of imported goods has increased in the third week of lockdown as compared to first and second weeks. The quantity of imported food stuffs, dairy products and readymade medicines has increased in the third week while import of vegetables, fruits and raw materials of medicines has decreased, according to the Ministry.

Import and export of goods from Kakadvitta border check point have been closed since April 9 after West Bengal government of India has closed its all border points.

A total of 230 trucks entered from Birgunj Integrated Check Post during the lockdown. Similarly, 90 trucks entered Nepal from Birgunj dry port during the same period while 124 trucks from Bhairahawa border point, 102 trucks from Biratnagar Integrated Check Post.

Likewise, five containers and one truck entered Nepal via Tatopani check point since April 16.

Source: National News Agency