Relief materials have been distributed to around 8,000 households in Bardiya district. According to the District Administration Office, Bardiya, the relief materials were distributed to 7,965 families till today.

Madhuban municipality distributed relief materials to 2,458 families so far, which is the highest number of relief recipient in Bardiya. Similarly, Badhaiyatal rural municipality distributed relief to 1,600 families, Gulariya municipality to 923 families, Bansgadhi municipality to 663 households, Barbardiya municipality to 1,035 families and Thakurdwara municipality to 1,283 families.

A total of 690 people arrived in the district from other districts, India and third countries have been kept at different quarantines across the district.

According to information officer at the District Administration Office, Bal Krishna Adhikari, 132 people are in quarantine in Gulariya municipality, 122 in Madhuban municipality, 75 in Rajapur municipality, 121 in Thakurbaba municipality, 97 in Barbardiya municipality, 17 in Bansgadhi municipality, 104 in Geruwa rural municipality, and 22 in Badhaiyatl rural municipality.

Chief District Officer Premlal Lamichhane said 386 people underwent rapid diagnostic test and throat swab of 25 people was tested.

Source: National News Agency