Arrangement Made to Repatriate Sudip Neupane’s Mortal Remains to Nepal



Kathmandu: The mortal remains of Sudip Neupane, who tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday, are being transported back to Nepal today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the arrangement for the repatriation of Sudip’s body was organized through efforts initiated by Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba in coordination with the Indian External Affairs Ministry. Alongside Sudip’s remains, his relatives-Rimkala Pandey, Yubraj Kafle, Sushma Neupane, and another Nepali national, Hari Prasad Sapkota-are also being returned home. Rimkala Pandey sustained injuries during the incident.





This morning, Minister Rana communicated with the Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Sharma, instructing him to coordinate the necessary arrangements. The plan involves transferring the remains from Srinagar to New Delhi, then to Lucknow by flight, and finally from Lucknow to the Nepal border via ambulance.





The Foreign Ministry acted promptly to fulfill the request of Sudip’s relatives for the repatriation. Sudip Neupane hailed from Butwal-11, Kalikanagar in Rupandehi. In the wake of the attack, the government of Nepal has issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist act that targeted tourists visiting Kashmir.

