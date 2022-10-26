General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said all arrangements are in place for holding the elections to the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly in a peaceful and impartial atmosphere. It may be noted that the voting for the twin elections is taking place simultaneously on coming November 20.

In his address to a programme organised by the National Luminary Shankhadhar Sakhwa Foundation here today, the Prime Minister said support and cooperation from political parties and quarters were necessary to make the elections a success. On the occasion, he garlanded the idol of Sakhwa at Shankhadhar Chowk, Madhyapur Thimi municipality.

“Only a democratic government is capable of delivering constructively,” the Prime Minister said adding that the elections would strengthen democracy. Terming the Nepal Sambat as the original calendar of Nepal, Prime Minister Deuba said that the government has already declared Sakhwa as a national luminary, published a postal stamp in his name, and made arrangements to include contents about him in the school curriculum.

Sakhwa is credited with initiating the Nepal Sambat and today marks the commencement of Nepal Sambat 1143.

Also speaking on the occasion, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha said that the government was preparing to announce a national award in Sakhwa’s name to institutionalize his contribution to the nation. As he said, three people will get an award carrying a purse of Rs 100 thousands each every year.

Vowing to promote the tourism development in the Kathmandu Valley by keeping its cultural, and historic identities intact, the Minister Shrestha said that the government was planning to implement the Nepal Sambat as the language for official use by making it applicable and simple.

On the occasion, Kathmandu Metropolis deputy mayor Sunita Dangol spoke about the significance of the contribution made by Shankhadhar Sakhwa for the cause of valley folks. As she said, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Office has already assisted Rs 10 million for the construction of the Shankhadhar Park at Shankhadhar Chowk and also hinted the possibility of the additional assistance in the days to come.

Madhyapur Thimi municipality mayor Surendra Shrestha pledged to own up responsibility for completing Shankhadhar Park construction project.

Foundation Chair Gyanram Shrestha demanded the government announce a national award in the name of Sakhwa. On the occasion, Mahendra Gopal Karmacharya received the Shankhadhar Samman( Honour) on behalf of the Birat Nepal Bhasha Sahitya Sammelan Guthi. Likewise, the head-of-the government honoured Foundation’s former chair Shyam Krishna Prajapati with the Shankhadhar Samman.

Prime Minister Deuba also conferred the Shankhadhar Medal on Kathmandu metropolis former mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya, Lalitpur metropolis mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, writer Tilak Prakash Kayastha, lyricist Pabitra Kasah and journalist Sugatratna Sindurakar.—

Source: National News Agency Nepal