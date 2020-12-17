Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The District Administration Office (DAO), Sarlahi has issued an arrest warrant against the owner of Annapurna Sugarmill at Dhankaul-Rakesh Agrawal.

The arrest warrant was issued since he had not made due payments worth millions of rupees to the sugarcane farmers for years. Chief District Officer of Sarlahi, Surendra Poudel shared that the arrest warrant was issued after the complaint filed by the sugarfarmers.

The Annapurna Sugarmill owes Rs 170 million to the sugarcane farmers. With the issuance of the arrest warrant, police could arrest Agrawal from anywhere.

The disgruntled farmers whose payments were long overdue have been taking to street in Kathmandu for four days.

Meanwhile, Shreeram Sugarmill is going to provide due payments to sugarcane farmers from December 18.

In a press statement issued by the Shreeram Sugarmill here today, the Mill pledged to clear all its due payment-over Rs 250 million by December 23.

Source: National News Agency Nepal