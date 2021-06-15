General

The Art of Living Foundation, Gandaki has assisted medical supplies required in the treatment of COVID-19 to the Infectious and Communicable Diseases Hospital, Gandaki Province.

Foundation, Gandaki Province chief Naresh Bhattarai said the medical assistance includes five oxygen concentrators, 15 oxygen cylinders, five pulse oximeters and so on. The organisation has also provided a computer to the Hospital. The assistance materials were handed to Hospital director Dr Bikash Gauchn by Pokhara Metropolis mayor Man Bahadur GC.

The mayor said it was very positive to join hands and help during the epidemic, urging the Foundation to monitor how the assisted materials were used.

Dr. Gauchan spoke the need of ensuring necessary health equipment and skilled human resources to provide quality health service to the people.

Art of Living instructor coordinator Maheshwor Giri said that they were working to build a healthy society in more than 160 countries of the world through the means of yoga and meditation.

Foundation’s Pokhara coordinator Bishwa Mohan Adhikari said the organisation had been continuously active in social responsibility and humanitarian service and that humanitarian service and assistance would be continued in the future, too.

Source: National News Agency Nepal