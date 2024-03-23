‘Artificial intelligence could not supplant journalism’

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)'s executive chair Dharmendra Jha has claimed that artificial intelligence could not affect those practicing journalism in a true sense. He said this at a national conference 'Human Rights Based Journalism in the context of Rapidly Advancing Digitalization ' concluded here today. "AI itself cannot go to filed and it has neither creativity nor feeling. As true journalists are equipped with these qualities, AI cannot supplant journalism profession", he argued. Jha, also the former chairperson of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), urged the organizations working for human right defense in Nepal to recognize the contributions of journalists in the area of human rights. Also speaking on the occasion, FNJ Chairperson Bipul Pokharel stressed the need to do journalism facing the challenges brought out by AI lately. "The AI use in journalism in increasing. AI could not negatively affect journalism for its having critical awareness and field reporting", he echoed. Amnesty Intern ational Nepal Chair Bipin Budhathoki informed that as many as 50 journalists reporting on human rights and social justice from all seven provinces attended the conference. The Amnesty International Nepal hosted the two-day conference. Source: National News Agency Nepal