An art camp has started in Pokhara today with the participation of artists from four different countries.

According to the organizer, International Watercolor Society (IWS) Nepal, nearly 100 artists from India, Bangladesh and Iran, and from host Nepal are participating in the ‘Pokhara Art Camp’. The camp will run until September 20 and is being organized in collaboration with Gandaki Pragya Pratishthan.

This is part of our effort to promote the identity of Nepal globally through art by gradually promoting art tourism, the coordinator of the organizing committee, NB Gurung, president of IWS Nepal, said at the press conference held on Thursday evening.

The program organized under the slogan ‘Visit Pokhara and paint the natural beauty of Pokhara’ will include art workshops, art seminars, art tourism tours and art exhibitions.

Man Kumar Shrestha, member secretary of Gandaki Pragya Pratishthan, said that Gandaki province is a fertile land for art, literature, music and culture and every caste here has its own proud language and culture.

The IWS Nepal has been conducting various programs in the field of fine arts. Prior to this, it has organized international watercolor festivals in Kathmandu, Ghandruk and Lumbini.

Source: National News Agency Nepal