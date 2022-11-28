General

Arun Danda Tourism Promotion Festival 2079 is taking place from December 8. The six-day fair aims to promote local tourism, it is said.

Indigenous food items, agricultural products and presentations by local artists will be put on display, said Sanjib Subba, chairperson of the Arun Promotional Committee, at a press conference here. “The fiesta aims to develop and carry out tourism publicity within the rural municipality. We believe that this will also help promote local language, custom and culture,” he said.

It would also help promoting the market for local products, said the committee secretary Saroj Chamling Rai. The rural municipality has provided Rs 1 million for the festival. “The rural municipality has come up with a plan to promote local tourism. This festival is expected to boost local economy,” said vice chairperson of the rural municipality, Jyotsana Rai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal