General

Most of the rural roads in Rolpa district are damaged due to flooding and landslips caused due to monsoon rain, making people's mobility very tough for the general local people.

The road connectivity to Badachaur, Harjang, Gumchal, Siyuri and Gam is suspected for long from Sulichaur, one of the key market centres in the district's eastern area. The local people have to walk for two days to arrive in Sulichaur market.

Harka Ghartimagar of Syuri village in Sunchhahari Rural Municipality-4 said that the patients, senior citizens, women and children are mostly affected because of poor road network.

The people are facing hardships to visit bank, hospital and market in Sulichaur.

The local people have complained for less attention from the part of local government and other stakeholders for the maintenance of the dilapidated roads.

Likewise, people from the western and northern belts in Rolpa have also faced same sort of problems. With the rain, Shahidmarga and Rampur-Kapurkot road section in the district have remained muddy for long. Shahidmagar is 138 kms long from Dang to Thawang along Holeri in Rolpa.

Driver Tilak Budha Magar said that they are driving along the routes amid high risks most of the time.

Similarly, the locals are obliged to walk on foot for long as the local roads in the district are disrupted due to monsoon rain.

Chief of Road Infrastructure Development Office Dipak Dang said that most of the roads in the district are disturbed due to falling stones and downward landslips.

Source: National News Agency Nepal