General

Nepali Congress Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi, general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala and leader Prakash Man Singh on Tuesday held discussions regarding the party’s forthcoming 14th general convention. After the meeting, leader Singh said that the leaders have agreed to deepen their discussions ahead of the party’s largest jamboree.

According to Singh, the three leaders are scheduled to meet all the central committee members of the party except the candidates of the party presidents on coming Friday and with the president aspirants following the meeting with the central committee members.

In today’s meeting, the three leaders agreed to exert pressure on party leadership to organise the 14th national general convention in the slated date and ensure transparency and order in the distribution of party’s active membership.

As the date of the NC generation convention approaches, the leaders from different camps within the party have intensified their exercises.

Some days ago, NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel had met with some leaders from within his camp while seeking their support for his presidential candidacy. Likewise, party leaders Sujata Koirala, senior leader Poudel and leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula discussed about the party’s general convention at the residence of leader Koirala in Mandhikatar on Monday.

It is noteworthy that Poudel and Sitaula were also the president’s candidate in the party’s 13th national convention.

NC’s 14th general convention is being held in Kathmandu starting on September 1.

With the announcement of the date, party president Sher Bahadur Deuba has also met with the leaders on different dates as part of his preparation for the presidential candidacy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal