The 19th Asian Games also known as ASIAD, 2022 due to take place in China in upcoming September has been postponed, said the organizers.

In a press statement, the Olympic Council of Asia said the regional event originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, has been postponed owing to surging cases of COVID-19 in China.

A joint meeting among the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and OCA executive board agreed to put off the Games and a new date will be fixed soon, it is said. Nepal had decided to participate in 23 games in the ASIAD and had already started short listing players.

Source: National News Agency Nepal