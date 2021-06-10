General

Newly-appointed Minister for Communications and Technology Nainakala Thapa has formed a taskforce to study the Cyber Security Policy, 2021 under the leadership of Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Technology Hari Prasad Basyal.

Assuming her office today at the Ministry, Minister Thapa said that development of other sectors was unlikely with the development of communications and information technology thereby directing the officials to take this sector seriously.

She was of the view that the problems seen in the communications sector should be resolved through cooperation and pledged to move ahead by advancing the right plan of actions unveiled by former information ministers.

The government has taken an aspiration for Digital Nepal by successfully implementing the plans, she added.

On the occasion, Ministry’s Secretary Basyal informed the newly-appointed minister about the implementation of Nagarik App with an aim to materialise the dream for Digital Nepal. He also shared that the government was implementing the project to provide internet services in all local levels.

Born in Rupandehi district, Minister Thapa was a schoolteacher in late 1970s and was involved in the student's movement. Since then, Minister Thapa worked in different positions in the party’s woman wing.

She also served as the Chairperson of the National Women’s Commission and central advisor of the then Maoist party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal