General

Two youths died and some others are feared dead in a clash occurred among the youths at Darling village in the bordering area of Badigad Rural Municipality in Baglung and Pyuthan districts on Sunday.

Krishna Bahadur Khatri, Chair of Badigad-9, said that the gang fight happened among the youths attending the Holi festival fair in Baldedhuri, Darling. Baldedhuri area lies in the bordering area of Gulmi, Baglung and Pyuthan districts.

According to police, two deceased persons have been identified as Prakash Kunwar, 36, and Dipak Damai, 34.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Igbal Hawari said that the bodies were recovered from 500 meters off the road in Baldedhuri cliff.

Around 600 people of the three districts had gathered to observe the fair on Sunday afternoon.

Locals have suspected that some youths of Nisikhola Rural Municipality-7 and Badigad-10 of Baglung are missing after the clash.

Source: National News Agency Nepal