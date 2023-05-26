General

CPN UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has commented that attempts were made to defame UML in fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

At a two-day orientation programme organized to people's representatives of local levels begun on Friday at the party headquarters, Chair Oli shared that there was no involvement of the UML in the scam, adding attempts were made to blame the UML in it.

"There is no involvement of the UML in such cases. The UML always against corruption. It is always in favour of transparency and good governance", he viewed.

The UML Chairperson mentioned that they obstructed the parliament after ruling parties' lawmakers talked baseless, wrong and misleading things against UML's lawmakers in the parliament. He accused of trying to mention the name of the people close to him in a statement regarding fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Moreover, the Chairperson further blamed that the government did not take action against those involved in attack on him.

Oli urged the local levels representatives to carry out activities being as a UML representative.

A total of 83 mayors, 115 deputy-mayors, 123 chairpersons of the rural municipalities and 126 vice-chairpersons of rural municipalities have been participating in the orientation.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal