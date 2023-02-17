Key Issues, politics

CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has commented that attempts were made to undermine national interests.

Chairman Oli said so while inaugurating the two-month long 'Mission Grassroots' campaign virtually from the Party Headquarters on Friday. The CPN (UML) launched the campaign for strengthening and expanding organisation.

The UML Chair expressed the view that there is a tussle between the forces—one dying for the power and another ready to contribute for the country. Saying the UML would strengthen the democracy, Chairman Oli claimed that the 'Mission Grassroots' would be able to make the UML the first force. He further said UML would not make any alliance in the next election.

He shared that the campaign would further strengthen party, adding there was no confusion and problem in party's ideology.

Similarly, UML General-Secretary Ishwor Pokhrel said the party would be made systematic after going among the people through a campaign.

Activities including distribution and renewal of party membership, expansion of organisation and welcoming people to the party would be carried out in course of campaign.

The campaign would help make the internal unity of the party strong, he asserted.

The CPN (UML) organised Province-level orientation in all provinces on Friday under the campaign.

Source: National News Agency Nepal