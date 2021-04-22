General

Chairperson of the CPN (UML) and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that people's expectation of prosperity should be fulfilled by defeating all attempts to defame the communist movement and capturing the party illegally.

Laying the foundation stone for the CPN (UML)'s party headquarters going to be constructed at Madannagar, Balkhu, of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-14, today, Chair Oli clarified that attempts have been made to keep the undisciplined and disrupting side of the party in the mainstream after correcting them in order to move ahead taking the communist movement towards the success.

He shared, "Our party was attacked in an organised way because of the extreme ambitions of some people as well as narrow self-centered interest of those who do not want to hear about the success of others. They also announced of removing me even from a general member of the party."

On the occasion of establishment day of Nepal Communist Party, Chair Oli opined, "Activities of capturing the party illegally and 'floor cross' were never seen before. Such activities are not allowed in the party. We have been moving ahead in the process of building a strong and dynamic organisation."

Clarifying that the party would not make any agreement with undisclipined and disrupting side of the party, he urged all to carry out works in a disciplined manner by realizing mistake.

The party headquarters, damaged by Gorkha earthquake, is going to be reconstructed.

Party's general-secretary Ishwor Pokharel, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel, Spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, as well as other leaders were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal