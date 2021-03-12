General

The central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (UML) held on Friday has directed the party's province assembly members to withdraw the no confidence motion filed against the party's chief minister.

The meeting has urged the parliamentary party leaders and members to perform special roles being disciplined and united in the province assembly while directing the province assembly members to withdraw their prior support extended for the no confidence motion.

Prior to this, separate no confidence motions were filed against Chief Minister of Province No Sher Dhan Rai and Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel with the consent of some province assembly members of CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist-Centre).

The central committee meeting of the UML was held for the first time on Friday after the Supreme Court (SC) announced the formation of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) invalid last week.

Issuing a press release after the meeting, the party's spokesperson Pradip Kumar Gyawali said that the UML has decided to continue the efforts for unification with the likeminded political parties on the basis of true ideology and organisation.

The meeting presided over by chairman of the party and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to move ahead by implementing ‘whatsoever’ decision of the court.

The press statement reads that the party has decided to carry on unifying the communist movement based on the right and appropriate ideologies and through organizational manner.

Leaders and cadres urged to return to party admitting mistakes

The meeting has urged all the party leaders and cadres to be active in the party. The meeting urged the cadres and leaders to introspect and make self-assessment and join the party correcting their past mistakes.

Furthermore, the meeting also appealed them to acknowledge the essence of the oath taken while obtaining membership of the party and shouldering responsibilities and to be unified and to work in the best interest of country, public and movement.

Senior leaders such as Jhalanath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal among others leaders, however, are dissatisfied with today’s meeting decisions.

23 members entrusted with central committee members

Decision has been made to entrust with the responsibilities of central committee members to 23 leaders who are originally from Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Centre)yet they firmly stood on the side of the party unification and leadership during the party unification process.

They are Ram Bahadur Thapa, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekhraj Bhatta, Madichandra Thapa, Prabhu Sah among others.

The meeting has also decided to remove difficulties to make consistent the party's statutory provisions endorsed by the party's ninth general convention such as timeline of the party's general convention, age limit and committee structure to the changed context. The party has also decided to make some additional organizational arrangements until next decision. It has also called for the subordinate committees to remain active until another decision.

Addressing the meeting, party chair Oli said the support from responsible party leaders and the people was instrumental to overcome the maneuvering elements who opted to end up the party and the movement.

"We were forced to concentrate the party's energy to manage the leaders. I urge all leaders and cadres of the party to contribute to keep the party organization and base intact".

Oli also extended thanks to those who stood for the right thought and leadership in the critical juncture.

Today's meeting also decided to call its regular meeting on March 20. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal