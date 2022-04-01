General

A meeting of Province Chiefs of all provinces has drawn the attention of the bodies concerned to protect backward and marginalized communities.

The meeting concluded in Sauraha on Thursday requested the bodies concerned to carry out activities for the identification, protection, promotion and development of marginalized and backward communities.

Province Chiefs of all seven provinces, office secretaries and personal secretaries were present in the meeting organised by the office of the Province Chief of Bagmati province.

Information Officer at the office of the Bagmati Province Chief, Indira Poudel, said that the meeting asked the provincial governments to make policy, programme and plan by identifying the marginalized communities.

Similarly, the meeting also urged the provincial governments to make promotional programme for the development of backward communities. The participants also discussed that there should be coordination between the provincial governments and office of the province chiefs.

Poudel shared that the meeting also decided to make a request with federal government to correct the current precedence of province chief as it is in the seventh and eight position. It also passed a procedure to call a meeting of Province Chiefs in every six months.

Source: National News Agency Nepal