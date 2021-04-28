General

The Attorney General of Nepal Ramesh Badal has asserted that all cases filed against leaders and cadres of NCP led by Netra Bikram Chand could not be withdrawn.

Talking to the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) on Wednesday, Attorney General Badal shared that the government was suggested that over only 15 cases related to Chand-led NCP, CK Raut and Madhesh Movement could be taken back. The government removed over 15 cases related to Madhesh Movement, he said.

The Chand-led NCP has entered mainstream politics after reaching a three-point agreement with the government on March 5.

According to the constitutional provisions, the Office of the Attorney General could furnish suggestions on the cases that could be withdrawn on various grounds.

Source: National News Agency Nepal