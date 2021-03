General

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel has resigned from his post today.

Kharel informed about his resignation from the post through a press meet at the Office of the Attorney General.

President had appointed Kharel to the post of Attorney General on January 22, 2018 at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Kharel said that he resigned from the post after consulting with the Prime Minister and he would remain active in politics in the coming days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal