The Office of the Attorney General has submitted its annual report of fiscal year 2075/76 BS to the President. Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel today submitted the report to the President Bidya Devi Bhandari at a special programme organised at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas.

The annual report details the works carried out by the Office of the Attorney General and its subordinate bodies – the Offices of Government Attorneys – in the fiscal year. The annual report was submitted in accordance with Article 159 (1) of the Constitution.

Details of the works carried out by the Office of the Attorney General and its subordinate public prosecutors, condition of means and resources, physical infrastructures and human resources have been incorporated in the annual report.

As per the report, in this fiscal year, there were 13,492 cases in which the government was the plaintiff in Supreme Court and 22,431 cases in which it was the defendant.

Source: National News Agency