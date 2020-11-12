General

The total arrears in the fiscal year 2019/20 is Rs 11 billion 399 million 500 thousand.

This is stated in the internal auditing report the Office of the Auditor General submitted to Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel toady. Auditor General Madhu Kumar Marasini handed over the report.

According to the report, the arrear is 1.045 compared to the total budget released and spent in the fiscal year in reference. The Office conducted the internal auditing of various 14 thousand 368 programmes of total 3,176 government offices in fiscal year 2019/20.

The internal auditing of total amount released and spent Rs 1 trillion 93 billion 556 million 300 thousand has been conducted, the integrated report shows.

The highest amount of arrears is in the local levels in the fiscal year 2019/20. The arrear at the local level is Rs 4 billion 224 million 200 thousand.

Similarly, the arrears at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport is Rs 1 billion 840 million 400 thousand; the arrear of the Ministry of Health and Population stands at Rs 1 billion 520 million 200 thousand, the arrear of the Defence Ministry is put at Rs 989 million, and the arrear of the National Reconstruction Authority is Rs 600 million 600 thousand.

Source: National News Agency Nepal