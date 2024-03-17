Aushadhi Ltd launches three products from today

Kathmandu: The Nepal Aushadhi Limited has started manufacturing additional three genres of drugs beginning today. Limited general manager, Kailash Kumar Paneru, said the production of Centrimine, Amzit and Amzit-DF tablets has commenced from today. According to the Company, 150,000 tablets of each medicine will be produced each day. Prior to this, its productions include Jeevan Jal, Cetamol, Distilled water, Glycerin, folic acid and Hemodialysis fluid and powder. As Paneru said, the Company is in the position of manufacturing more drugs provided that the government supports for the same. The Limited that was established in 2029 BS as a government entity once used to manufacture 120 types of medicines. But over the course of time, it was closed in 2062 BS and revived in 2074 BS with the production of Cetamol. With the newly launched products, the numbers of products by the Limited has reached 11. Source: National News Agency Nepal