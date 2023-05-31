General

Top leaders of Madhes Province have commented that supremacy of parliament has been maintained with the authentication of bill relating to citizenship by President Ram Chandra Paudel as per norms and values of parliamentary democracy and constitution.

Welcoming the authentication of the citizenship bill, former Vice-President of the Nepali Congress, Bimalendra Nidhi, said the problem of the children, long deprived of citizenship despite having their parents Nepali citizens, has been resolved.

President Paudel took a historical move and protected parliamentary supremacy by authenticating the citizenship bill at a time when it was stuck in the parliament, observed Nidhi.

Talking to RSS, he mentioned, "The President has carried out activities in line with constitution and as per the cabinet decision. It is the matter of happiness."

Similarly, Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), Upendra Yadav, said the President protected the provision and aspiration of the constitution that none shall be deprived of citizenship.

Chair Yadav extended special thanks to the President for addressing the voice of the party and citizen left without citizenship document.

Likewise, Chairperson of Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Mahantha Thakur, said the President addressed the problem by authenticating the citizenship bill as the rights granted by the constitution was suppressed for years.

The citizens who could not get the citizenship certificate in lack of laws had to face many problems in every sector ranging from study, employment, entrepreneurship, and property.

"Our party had been exerting pressure to resolve citizenship problem. The citizenship bill has now been authenticated. All should welcome making it a political issue", shared Chair Thakur.

President Paudel authenticated the bill designed to amend Nepal Citizenship Act-2063 today.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal