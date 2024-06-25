Author Baniya conferred on ‘Surya Narayan Award’



Author Chandra Prakash Baniya, who is also the recipient of the Madan Puraskar, has been conferred on the ‘Surya Narayan Award’ here Monday.

Baniya is the author of seminal book ‘Maharani’ for which he had bagged the Madan Puraskar, a prestigious award in Nepal.

The Surya Narayan Puraskar Foundation organized a programme at Beni on Monday and honoured Prof Dr Karna Bahadur Baniya and author Baniya along with the cash prize of Rs 25,000 to each. A letter of appreciation and shawl were also offered to them.

The award was instituted in the name of social activist Surya Narayan Shrestha. It is awarded every two years to the persons hailing from Myagdi who plays a vital role on promotion and protection of culture, arts and literature.

Author Baniya was also elected from constituency no 2 of Myagdi district through the 2048 general election. He has a tremendous role on elevating the Nepali literature, according to Foundation’s secretary, Ajay Milan Shrestha.

In addition to the Maharani, Baniya has extensive

ly written non fictions and essays.

Source: National News Agency Nepal