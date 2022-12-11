General

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Kathmandu Ghanashyam Bhusal Adhikari vowed to hold discussions on the sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) at workplaces among the chiefs of public offices.

At a discussion organized by the National Women Commission with the stakeholders here Sunday to identify and raise issues related to sexual and GBV at workplaces, CDO Adhikari underscored the need to aware and educate all staffers about it. Urging high-level officials to office chiefs, chiefs of the ministries to raise awareness on the issues, Adhikari reaffirmed his commitment to work on this activism in Kathmandu.

Similarly, National Women Commission’s Chairperson Kamala Kumari Parajuli grieved that orientation programme on sexual and gender based violence was not implemented by all agencies.

Parajuli shared that the Commission was finding it inconvenient to monitor the complaints received on the it since, she divulged, that many of the complaints were sent by the same office repeatedly without disclosing names.

According to her, it was becoming difficult to deal with sexual and GBV cases since many of them would go unreported and such cases lacked proper documentation. She urged to devise mechanism in all offices, private or public, to monitor both complainant and complaints.

Likewise, Lalitpur Metropolitan City’s Women Development Division Chief Maheshwori Bista Rawal viewed that the people’s representatives should pay attention to the cases of sexual and GBV in the workplaces. “The cases of sexual and GBV at workplace do not figure in the priority of the people’s representatives. On the other hands, such cases occur in the workplaces but complaints are hardly filed.”

Nepal Telecom’s Indu Acharya said that there was no enabling environment for the victims to complaints against colleagues and high-level officials in the cases of SGBV. “There is no environment of confidence that the victims get justice when they file the complaints against sexual and GBV in the workplace.”

Deputy Secretary of Nepal Trade Union Federation Radhika Kuinkel drew the attention of the Commission towards the sexual and gender based violence against women involved in the informal sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal