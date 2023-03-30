General

The Avenir Football Club of Cameron has won the Mayor Bhojpur Gold Cup football tournament.

In today's final match held at local Tundikhel ground, Avenir defeated the home team Bhojpur team by 2-0 goals. Nguini and Timba of Avenir scored one goal each in the regulation time and in extra time respectively.

Along with the gold cup, Avenir won five hundred thousand rupees while runner-up Bhojpur had to settle with three hundred thousand rupees. Bhojpur's Dheeraj Magar was declared the man of the final match.

Eight teams including two foreign and six Nepalis participated in the competition.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS