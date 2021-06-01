General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Associate Province Committee is to present the 'Encouraging Active Journalism During Crisis' Award to six journalists under various genres.

The Associate Province Committee president Baikuntha Parajuli said in a statement today that the award would be conferred on journalists active in economic journalism, photo journalism, film journalism, sports journalism, political journalism and cartoon journalism.

The Committee is to present the National Award carrying a purse of Rs 10 thousand to the journalists who are continuously active even risking their lives following the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic featuring the new variant in various countries including in Nepal.

Parajuli believes that the Award will motivate the journalists to constantly involve in their profession. Representatives of the institutions related to all six genres would be included in the panel of judges, the FNJ Associate Province Committee said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal