Nepal Press Union Sindhupalchok is going to establish the 'Press Union-Ram KC Senior Journalism Award'.

The Union made the announcement at a memorial held in Chautara on Saturday. Earlier, the union had been awarding the Indus Senior Journalism Award. The award will now be given under a new name in honor of late KC, said Union District Chairperson Durga Acharya.

Former presidents of FNJ Sindhupalchowk Sudarshan Acharya, Rishi Ram Poudyal, writer Amit Ghimire, president of FNJ Sindhupalchowk Jeevan Shrestha, vice president of Nepali Congress Sindhupalchowk Tanka Karki and former secretary Bil Bahadur Tamang discussed about KC's personality and contribution on Saturday.

KC, who started journalism in 2051 BS, KC was a correspondent for the RSS. He died while undergoing treatment for asthma at Kathmandu Medical College (KMC) Hospital 10 days ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal