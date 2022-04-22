Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Accountability Watch Committee has appealed to all voters not to vote the human rights violators and elect them as the representatives of the people.

Issuing a press release today, Committee Coordinator Charan Prasain appealed to all voters to boycott the candidates of any political party involved in the violation of human rights for the establishment of good governance, respect of human rights, healthy governance system and sustainable democracy by ending growing state of impunity.

The Committee has also demanded the political parties not to make the human rights violators (court-convicted people) for the stability and effectiveness of federal democratic political system. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal