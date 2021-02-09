General

The first of its kind in the country, bachelor's level course in Ayurveda Science has started from Monday in a school at Gaushala Municipality-12 in Mahottari district.

The classes are offered by Shree Rastriya Secondary School at Kantibazaar in Gaushala.

At a programme organised here on Monday, former health minister Girirajmani Pokhrel marked the beginning of regular classes in bachelor's level in Ayurveda Science. The course is run by taking license from Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT), the officials said.

On the occasion, former minister Pokhrel urged to establish linkages between Ayurveda and modern science.

Saying that the people of new generation have limited ideas about yoga, meditation and Ayurveda due to massive concentration on western science, Pokhrel urged one and all to fully utilise the Ayurveda education to keep the ancient knowledge and science alive.

He argued that there was no alternative to yoga, meditation and Ayurveda medicines to live a healthy and long life.

Source: National News Agency Nepal