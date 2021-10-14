General

Chief Minister of the Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta has said that the Bada Dashain festival binds the citizens of the Sudurpaschim province full of multi-caste, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural diversity in to a bond of unity.

Issuing a message of best wishes to the citizens of the province, Chief Minister Bhatta opined that the Bada Dashain festival provides an opportunity to share happiness amongst each other by maintaining religious tolerance, mutual goodwill and brotherhood.

He has appealed to all the residents of the province to celebrate the festivals by adhering to all types of health safety standards in the context of situation not becoming conducive to mark the festivals without worries due to the risk of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Bhatta has also expressed best wishes that the Bada Dashain will help foster mutual understanding, fraternity, social goodwill and cordial familial relations.

Source: National News Agency - RSS