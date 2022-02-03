General

The Badimalika Municipality in Bajura district has prepared a Municipality-level Tourism Master Plan for the promotion of touristic destinations.

The Municipality stated that an integrated development plan has been brought by incorporating the natural and geographical, historical, religious and cultural aspects as well as construction of tourism infrastructures.

Municipality mayor Padma Baduwal said that Badimalika Municipality has immense possibilities of tourism and they have developed the master plan to explore these potentialities for the economic development and prosperity of the municipality.

According to him, the master plan has given special priority to the change-oriented plans and programmes capable of improving the living standards of the municipality denizens by means of tourism.

The master plan has been formulated through collaboration between the Municipality and GIZ, the German agency for international development. It incorporates the long-term tourism development plan as well.

The Badimalika Municipality is the first local level among the nine local levels in the district to formulate tourism master plan.

Deputy mayor Kabita Bista said the plan has been prepared with details of the religious and tourism sites, areas of cultural and historical importance and the pocket areas growing local indigenous crops in all the nine Wards of the municipality.

The master plan has given special place to religious tourism destinations like Badimalika, Kalajagra and Trivenipatan, the Dunalek and Porakhe area and Bire waterfall.

The master plan includes chapters related to religious beliefs, heritage sites, the professions of local people, the hotel business in the municipality and nature of trade, among others.

The Municipality said the draft of the master plan has been prepared following a month-long study, field observation and extensive consultations with the locals. It has adopted the policy of preserving and promoting the local indigenous culture, language and costumes linking them with tourism and production. A municipality-level tourism development board has also been proposed in the master plan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal