With the onset of winter, the district is attracting people loving natural beauty. Mountain ranges and beautiful human settlements are common scenes that attract tourists here.

Some tourist destinations in the district like Jaidi, Chhisti, Handikot and Kaudeko Dhuri have lured domestic tourists lately. Local levels have joined hands to make publicity and conserve the natural beauty of the district. Local journalists and youths associated with ‘Ghumante Group’, a group dedicated to tourism promotion, reached Jaidi, Chhisti and Handikot in Jaimini Municipality in a bid to create awareness on tourism.

Watching sunrise up from the hills gives bliss to the nature lovers. Golden rays of the sun in the morning hitting mountains attracted the domestic tourists, said journalist, Sajjan Kumar Singh, a member of the visiting team. Handikot, which has huge potential for tourism, has been under the shadow for want of its conservation, he said.

Situated 2,195 meters from sea level, one can view mountain ranges, sunrise and sunset and terrains as far as Palpa and Butwal from Handikot. Medicinal herbs, forest products and habitats for rare birds and animals are other features of the area. Handikot lags behind in terms of development for lack of tourism infrastructures and publicity, said local people. Efforts are underway to connect to Handikot through roads and trails. Investments were being poured in and a mega plan has been devised for the development of Handikot, said Deputy Mayor of Jaimini municipality, Lila Rana.

“The village is a base for economic prosperity of the municipality,” she said. Kaudeko Dhuri lying at the borders of Bareng in Baglung district and Kaligandaki and Chandrakot Rural Municipalities in Gulmi district is another tourist destination. One can see mountain ranges, sunrise and sunset from the area which is situated 2,100 meters from above the sea level. One can view terrains of Parbat, Syangja, Pokhara, Palpa, Butwal and Argakhanchi from the area. Home to rare birds and animals, Kaudeko Lake situated 2,600 meters above sea level has been under shadow due to lack of tourism infrastructure and publicity, said local people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal