The Baglung municipality has launched Public Service Commission ( PSC) preparation classes for Dalits and women. Altogether 52 people from the target groups will join the three-month-long courses, the local government said.

It may be noted that the local government allocated Rs 420,000 to encourage the target groups to fight for PSC service, according to mayor Janak Raj Poudel. The local government is to bear 80 percent of class operation costs for the Dalit and 50 percent for the women, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal